Four-bedroom home boasting vast landscaped garden is up for sale in Aylesbury

It is one of the most expensive homes on the market in Aylesbury

A four-bedroom home with a vast private back garden is among the most expensive properties on the market in Aylesbury.

Located on Wendover Road, the home is currently listed on Zoopla with Michael Anthony tasked with selling the detached house.

Two schools are located within half a mile of the house and it is one-and-a-half miles away from the town centre.

Michael Anthony says the plot which the new owner will inherit is greater than a third of an acre.

The estate agent is seeking at least £995,000 for the property.

It is said that the garden has been thoughtfully put together and maintained, boasting an ornamental pond, vegetable plot, lawns, and shrubbery fruit trees.

There are numerous sheds, a workshop, two summerhouses and a greenhouse.

Alongside the four bedrooms are four bathrooms, three are en-suite, while there is also a family bathroom and four reception rooms.

You can take a virtual tour of the home by clicking through the below gallery:

Undefined: readMore

1 . Study room One of four reception rooms in the home, this one can also act as study if the prospective owners work from home. Photo: Michael Anthony Photo Sales

2 . Utility room A utility room with plenty of applications which is separate to the home's kitchen. Photo: Michael Anthony Photo Sales

3 . Living room The home's main reception room Photo: Michael Anthony Photo Sales

4 . Kitchen The property's kitchen which also acts as a breakfast room. Photo: Michael Anthony Photo Sales