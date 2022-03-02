Drop off point to support Ukrainians launched near Aylesbury as Russian invasion continues

A drop off location where donations can be gifted to support Ukrainians has been launched near Aylesbury.

The Kimblewick Hunt is acting as a collection hub for donations to the Ukrainian people at its kennels in central Buckinghamshire.

Goods handed in are sent to the Aid Ukraine depot which has been set up in Benson, South Oxfordshire, via the Ukrainian Embassy in London.

Aid bags being sent to the London Embassy

Today (2 March), marked the seventh day since Russia launched a full-scale invasion in Ukraine.

Now, Ukrainians, including children, have been left with no shelter, clothing, food or school supplies and many have felt forced to flee the country to reach safety.

Among the items desperately in short supply on the ground in Ukraine are blankets, sleeping bags, coats, jumpers/fleeces, hats, gloves and rucksack/backpacks.

A village appeal was launched on Sunday asking for donations, volunteers have already provided enough goods for one delivery to the Embassy.

Kimblewick Hunt

Eleasha Sallis a spokesperson for the Kimblewick Hunt said: "It feels a tiny thing to do in light of the desperate situation these families are going through, but we have a strong community around Kimblewick and everyone wants to help in some way. "

The kennels will be open for donation drop offs on weekdays between 10am and 4pm, and Sundays between 10am and 2pm.