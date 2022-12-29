Ambitious fundraiser launched to transform Second World War building used by Aylesbury scouts

An ambitious fundraiser has been launched to help transform a Second World War building used by an Aylesbury scout group.

The 14th Vale of the Aylesbury Sea Scouts is seeking generous donations to renovate its current base.

At present, the scout group operates out of a 1940s building which was built during the war to serve as a hostel.

Current renovation plans

Located in Wendover Road, the sea scouts have used the venue for over 50 years, first appearing at the building in 1970.

Regularly 140 youngsters aged between six and 18, attend events ran by the sea courts at the venue.

Unfortunately the 14th Vale of the Aylesbury Sea Scouts has conceded the building is no longer fit for purpose.

Citing damp walls, plus areas which are inaccessible to children with disabilities and environmentally damaging facilities.

the building in need of a facelift

So far £250,000 has been raised to transform the venue, but planners estimate the sea scouts will need £100,000 to complete the renovation.

Money has come in so far from generous benefactors, organisations, and individuals.

A fundraising page has been set up by the group which can be found online here.

The 14th Vale of the Aylesbury Sea Scouts is planning a series of fundraising events in 2023 to help reach the ambitious total.

It is hoped that the money can be raised by 2024.

Surveyors have already sketched designs for a modern scout hut at the Aylesbury site.

