All About Animals column: A trip to Piggy Paradise in Bucks

From a canine first aid demonstration at Crufts for the Safe Pets and People campaign to some gorgeous baby bears in the national papers it really does feel like the winter darkness might finally be over. The Easter holidays are almost here too, and there is much to look forward to, be it baby birds hatching alongside our Buckinghamshire waterways, lambs skipping or as you will find out below, some adorable piglets at a top local attraction. But we are still as ever looking for your amazing stories and pictures!

A trio of sows are ready to show off their adorable piglets this Easter at an Amersham attraction.Proud mums Mia and Tina have just given birth, and Peanut is due during the Easter holidays, so Kew Little Pigs in Amersham is running a 'Piglet Predictions' competition in the run up to the latest happy event.The popular attraction made headlines last year, when it was revealed that amorous boar Blanket had been sneakily jumping over a fence to impregnate sows, even breaking a bench in the process.But this latest round of offspring is happily more planned than the last, and when they are ready they will go to new homes as pets.Olivia Mikhail, owner of Kew Little Pigs (pictured), said: "We always get excited about the Easter holidays, but this year it is going to be extra special because we have three litters of piglets, gorgeous new arrivals to look forward to."Stay tuned to our Instagram and Facebook for the 'Piglet Prediction' competition for Peanut's brood, it's a nice way to involve all our new and existing visitors in the happy event."Throughout the Easter holidays at Kew Little Pigs families can visit the attraction and see the piglets as well as learning all about the farm's resident adorable adult pigs too.Olivia added: "We love teaching the next generation all about pig keeping. Pigs really do make the best pets, and it's lovely to see the looks on the children's faces when they get to meet the pigs face to face."The farm is doing a special Easter offer on family tickets, where four tickets cost a reduced rate of £100.To find out more about Kew Little Pigs visit www.kewlittlepigs.co.uk