Aldi launches recruitment drive in Buckinghamshire including senior roles in Aylesbury

Aldi has launched a new recruitment drive across Buckinghamshire which includes vacancies at its stores in Aylesbury.

The international supermarket chain is advertising roles in the Buckinghamshire area with salaries which go up to £63,000 annually.

In total the company is looking to hire 85 new workers in the county.

This includes full and part-time positions such as caretaker and store assistant, all the way up to store manager.

There are also vacancies that need filling in High Wycombe.

It is part of a larger national drive launched by the well-known supermarket chain, as the German company looks to open a number of new stores across the UK in the next year.

Also, Aldi is recruiting for 450 jobs at its 11 regional distribution centres up and down the country.

Giles Hurley, chief executive officer of Aldi UK, said: “Demand for Aldi has never been higher as more and more people realise they can make significant savings on every shop without compromising on quality. It’s more important than ever that we are making it even easier for more people to shop with us – including by opening dozens of new stores.

“Our success is dependent on the amazing work that colleagues do, day in and day out, and we’re looking forward to welcoming thousands more colleagues to Team Aldi throughout 2023.”

Store assistants at Aldi receive a starting pay of £11.00 an hour nationally, rising to £11.90, and £12.45 rising to £12.75, within the M25, with the supermarket also paying for breaks.

Meanwhile, Aldi recently increased pay rates for around 7,000 warehouse workers, with warehouse selectors now receiving a minimum starting salary of £13.18 per hour.

A number of vacancies are currently being advertised for the store’s supermarket in Cambridge Street, Aylesbury.

Aldi has two stores in Aylesbury currently, while it has previously stated intentions to open a third store in the Bucks town.

Recently, the chain caused a minor stir by offering free lifts to customers from the car parks of its rivals to Aldi.