Bucks Council has approved a major film studio expansion in the county which will cover 1.4m sq ft.

Pinewood Studios is expanding its site in Iver in a move it states will create over 8,000 full-time jobs.

Also, the international film company believes the move will generate £640 million per year for the UK economy.

An artist's impression of what one of the studios might look like

Bucks Council approved the project on Wednesday (15 February), the world famous filmmakers state on completion it will be the biggest studio complex in the world.

Pinewood Studios is constructing 21 new purpose-built sound stages, a backlot filming space, an education and training hub and a publicly accessible nature reserve.

Once complete there will be 51 purpose-built stages at the Buckinghamshire site.

A 63 acre nature reserve at Alderbourne Farm was approved as part of the film studio’s project.

Pinewood studio states it will enhance local biodiversity, as well as provide new footpaths, thereby creating a community asset.

Pinewood Group corporate affairs director Andrew M Smith said: “We’re delighted Buckinghamshire Council has approved our plans for the expansion of

Pinewood Studios and new nature reserve at Alderbourne Farm. This development will provide invaluable resources to the British film and TV sector, consolidate Pinewood’s status as the UK’s leading production site, deliver significant benefits to our local community and encourage new talent to join the industry.”

Previously, Bucks Council opened a new consultancy office to help make life easier for film companies wanting to hitch up in the county.

It is hoped that the office will make life easier for major Hollywood productions that may want to film in Bucks.

Pinewood Studios had previously revealed that its expansion plans were altered after consultations with members of the local community.

Facilities at the major Hollywood site have contributed to some of the most impressive recent movie releases.

Pinewood Studios is credited on the latest Marvel Cinematic Universe entry, Antman and the Wasp: Quantumania. Also the studio played a key role in Star Wars television series, Andor, which proved a major critical hit.