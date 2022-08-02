Al Murray and Dawn French headline Aylesbury Waterside Theatre's 2022 autumn line-up

National Treasure, Dawn French, and Aylesbury Vale’s own television star Al Murray will perform at Aylesbury Waterside Theatre in 2022.

They are just two of a host of well-known stand-up acts performing live at the popular Bucks venue.

As well as, high quality comedy, the theatre has critically-acclaimed musicals, and touring television productions confirmed for the final quarter of the year.

Al Murray

The theatre has also announced its Christmas entertainment schedule, which includes this year’s pantomime, a reworking of Aladdin.

Arthur Miller’s classic play examining family, Blood Brothers, is coming to Aylesbury between 15 November and 19 November.

Jersey Boys is showing from Tuesday to Saturday on the following week, the award-winning production tells the story of Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons.

Another highly-rated musical comes to Aylesbury in early 2023, from January 30 to February 3, audiences can enjoy a production of Roddy Doyle’s, The Commitments.

La Voix

Strictly Ballroom starring Kevin Clifton of Strictly Come Dancing fame, is official for June 2023.

Among a series of sought-after comedy shows is Spike, penned by Ian Hislop and Nick Newman, the new play revolves around one of the most revered comedians the UK has ever produced.

Extreme Championship Improv comes to the Norman Bragg Studio on 9 September.

Local star, La Voix, brings her new comedy to Aylesbury on 1 September.

She is followed by a series of household names in the world of stand-up, Dave Gorman on 11 September, Dawn French on 29 September, Russell Kane on 1 October, Ed Gamble on 10 November and Al Murray on 11 November.

Milkshake! Live comes to Aylesbury on August 29, as one of many shows aimed at children confirmed at the Waterside.

Ministry of Science Live – Science Saved the World is an educational show designed to wow youngsters on Friday October 14.

The Zoo That Comes To You on 3 September and Little Red Riding Hood on 25 October and 26 October, are also shows coming to Aylesbury aimed to appeal to little ones.

A live version of David Walliams’ Demon Dentist has been booked at the Waterside between 26 September and 28 September.

Throughout December families and schools will be heading to the Waterside Theatre to take in this year’s pantomime starring old favourites La Voix and Andy Collins, as well as recent EastEnders star, Davood Ghadami.

More Christmas shows will be on at the venue’s other stage, A Christmas Carol from 15 September to September 19.

Also, Morgan and West’s Great Big Christmas Magic Show on 10 December and Santa’s Magical Gift from 14 December until Christmas Eve.

Outside of musicals, more music will be projected live from Aylesbury’s theatre this autumn.

Woman to Woman features: Beverley Craven, Judie Tzuke, Julia Fordham and Rumer, the show comes to Aylesbury on 8 November.

Gary Barlow A Different Stage is on between October 19 and October 22.

The Friars Aylesbury team has organised a series of live shows throughout September.

More tribute acts have also been confirmed celebrating all-time stars like Diana Ross.

Tim Peake will be coming to Aylesbury to take audiences behind-the-scenes of his historical space explorations on 14 September.

An Evening of Mediumship with Tony Stockwell is on 5 October.

The interactive Solve-Along-A-Murder-She-Wrote comes on 25 September, while the potentially more disturbing Psychology of Serial Killers is booked for 6 November.

Keen dancers can learn Ballroom, Latin and Sequence at the Waterside Tea Dance with Mr Wonderful on September 14 for an afternoon activity.

The Ambassador Theatre Group (ATG) has also organised screenings from National Theatre and Royal Opera House at its Norman Bragg Studio.

Plus, two dementia friendly screenings of plays.