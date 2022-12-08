Air ambulance rescues trapped motorist after three-vehicle collision in Aylesbury

A man was rescued from the wreckage of a three-vehicle collision in Aylesbury yesterday (7 December).

The motorist was assisted by emergency responders from Thames Valley Air Ambulance after getting trapped in his car.

Three vehicles collided in Fleet Marston by the A41 between Aylesbury and Waddesdon at roughly 10am.

Bucks Fire and Rescue Service has confirmed that hydraulic equipment was used to break out the trapped man.

It was two vans and one car that crashed which led to the A41 being shut down.

Thames Valley Police halted traffic in both directions while medical responders attended to people involved in the crash.

At 5pm a spokesman for the police force announced the road had been reopened.

Three adult males received medical support from South Central Ambulance paramedics after the collision.

