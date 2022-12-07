News you can trust since 1832
Road closed in both directions between Aylesbury and Waddesdon after collision in nearby village

Police are at the scene

By James Lowson
3 hours ago - 1 min read

A road closure is affecting traffic in and out of Aylesbury following a collision in a nearby village.

Today (7 December), Thames Valley Police has halted traffic on the A41 in both directions between Aylesbury and Waddesdon.

This is due to a road traffic collision reported in nearby Fleet Marston.

At 1:13pm this afternoon, a police force spokesman warned motorists to: “Please avoid the area if possible.”

Police are on the scene controlling traffic, trying to make the area safe while the initial incident is dealt with.