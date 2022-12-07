Road closed in both directions between Aylesbury and Waddesdon after collision in nearby village
Police are at the scene
By James Lowson
3 hours ago - 1 min read
A road closure is affecting traffic in and out of Aylesbury following a collision in a nearby village.
Today (7 December), Thames Valley Police has halted traffic on the A41 in both directions between Aylesbury and Waddesdon.
This is due to a road traffic collision reported in nearby Fleet Marston.
At 1:13pm this afternoon, a police force spokesman warned motorists to: “Please avoid the area if possible.”
Police are on the scene controlling traffic, trying to make the area safe while the initial incident is dealt with.