A government adjudication has ruled that a school in Waddesdon had breached the admissions code.

Waddesdon Church of England Secondary School was found to have broken the School Standards and Framework Act 1998 due to language laid out in its criteria.

Use of the word ‘compulsorily’ before ‘closed’ in its church attendance criteria did not conform to Government standards.

By using that word a loophole was created which affected certain families wanting to get their children into the Bucks village school.

Families did not have to prove church attendance if their nearby church was closed during the pandemic or due to Covid restrictions. But if religious institutions were shut for any other reason, this was not factored into the school’s process.

This was of particular concern to parents in Haddenham as St Mary’s remained closed voluntarily while it searched for a new vicar, a situation which went on for a number of months.

Bucks parent, Nicolas Hillman said: “The problem was a cock-up not a conspiracy and I don't think anyone acted maliciously but it was nonetheless a real problem affecting Haddenham children's education.”

Like most faith-based schools students are required to show proof that they have attended church over a three-year period when applying for a place at the institution.

Waddesdon Church of England Secondary School has stated this was an “unintentional” error and that it will be submitting amended criteria to the Government on 24 March.

Headteacher Matthew Abbott told The Bucks Herald: “We are following the requirements fully and sincerely regret any confusion and upset that may have been unintentionally caused. In its 2023 admissions policy, the school had adapted the model clause concerning church closures provided by The Church of England Education Office by including the word 'compulsorily'. Following the adjudication, the school will remove the word and again use the model clause without adaptation (as it did in its 2021 and 2022 admissions policies).”

Since reviewing its policy after the error was identified, the school believes no families missed out as a result of the loophole.

Mr Abbott added: “We recognise the heightened feelings around admission to Secondary School and that some parents may understandably have concerns; transition from Primary to Secondary can be a difficult time and so we strive to make the process as transparent and straight-forward as we can. The Governing Body is satisfied that no application for admission to the school (whether from a resident of Haddenham or elsewhere) has been affected.”

The school also denied allegations that it was slow to react to the problem when first alerted by parents. And Mr Abbott claimed a full explanation was issued one the same day it was first raised.

Schools adjudicator, Dr Robert Cawley, said in conclusion: “I do not believe the school to have intentionally set out to make a change which has had these effects. The decision to include the word ‘compulsorily’ in the arrangements is likely to be best described as ‘ill thought through’. However, this addition has had the opposite effect to that which is intended, making this part of the arrangements unclear and is likely to have the effect of inadvertently excluding some faith-based applicants.