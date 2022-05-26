Acclaimed tribute act kickstart free Thame Town Music Festival weekend

Rat Pack are first up at St Mary’s Church on Friday 8 July, the band were voted the best tribute act by The Guardian.

The live acts start playing at noon the next day, in a 65-act multi-genre event, which Big Country are headlining.

This is a ticketless event open to all residents, with the main stage being situated outside the town hall.

The last event in 2019 attracted an estimated 12,500 visitors.

Each year the free outdoor event is funded by donations, grants and sponsorship.

The Rat Pack

A team of volunteers will ensure the event runs smoothly.

Before the big day, the original UK tribute show to Frank, Sammy and Dean will be performing at Thame’s biggest church.

Featuring Central Television’s ‘Mr Weather’ and former Eastenders star Des Coleman as Sammy Davis Jnr, Paul Drakeley (Inside Out) as Dean Martin and Ol’ Blue Eyes himself in the shape of one of the world’s greatest Sinatra interpreters David Alacey (Lovejoy).

Voted the number one Rat Pack show in The UK for the third consecutive time by The Agents Association of Great Britain, they’ll be bringing a Las Vegas atmosphere to the quaint country town.

Thame Town Festival

Ticketing information for The Rat Pack show is available online.