A right Royal street party for Winslow residents

People living in the Horn Street area of Winslow had warm weather for their street party on Saturday, June 11, to celebrate The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

With a barbecue, a live band and a quiz, the party and the fun went on into the evening.

Gazebos were kindly provided by Winslow Town Council, and the organisers also thanked Whittlebury Bakery for the bread rolls, Winslow’s Collection Cocktail & Wine Bar for providing a special ‘Crown Cocktail’ and the Three Blind Mice brewery.

The street party in Horn Street

Local resident Tim Scurlock said: “It was a great team effort from the local community to put the party together.