A-Level results 2022: Lord Williams's School in Thame hails 'outstanding' results

Lord Williams’s School in Thame has hailed its leaving Year 13 class for achieving the best ever results in its history.

Overall, 29% of grades were A* or As, 56% were between A*- B and 80% were A*- C.

Headteacher John Ryder and head of Sixth Form, Johnny Hammond, said: “As an inclusive school, we are absolutely delighted by the success of our students. Their achievements are all the more impressive as this was the first set of external examinations taken by this year group, following the cancellation of their GCSE examinations in 2020 due to the pandemic.

“We wish to pass on our appreciation to the students' parents and carers, who provided so much support through a very challenging period in the students' education, and who should be incredibly proud of their achievements. Students had to deal with remote learning from January of Year 12 and many coped with several periods of isolation due to Covid.

“We would also like to acknowledge the contribution of all the staff of Lord Williams's School in supporting and guiding students through their school career, whether from Year 7 or Year 12.”

Overall, 31 students achieved 3 or more grades at, or equivalent to, A* or A.

The school revealed that the vast majority of students who applied to university have already secured a place at one of their chosen destinations.