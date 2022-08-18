‘Huge relief’ as Akeley Wood School students celebrate excellent A-level results

Students achieved a 100 per cent pass rate, and a quarter of students attained an A grade or above.

A school spokesperson said: “After an unusual period full of uncertainty for this particular year group, holding their results certificates today has been a huge relief.

"This cohort have shown huge resilience over the course of the pandemic and during their examination years, and we couldn’t be more proud of them.”

This cohort were also the first students to use the school’s new dedicated sixth form campus, AW6, which offers an innovative future ready programme with networking events, debate sessions, one-to-one careers advice with the in-house Futures Lead, as well as opportunities such as Extended Project Qualifications and Young Enterprise.

The schooll spokesperson said: “With a 100 per cent pass rate and a quarter of students attaining an A and above, AW6 students are extremely excited to be heading off to first-choice universities across the country.

"A huge congratulations to Harvey who will be reading Automotive Engineering at Loughborough University, having achieved an impressive A, A, B.

"With an A* in Art and an A in Media, Sally has been accepted into the world-renowned art school, Central Saint Martins, to begin her Art and Design Foundation course. And Claudia is extremely excited to be heading to Saint-Etienne in France to study English.

“Equally well done to the many who have worked so hard over the past two years, and whose grades truly reflect their ability and dedication."

Other university courses and destinations include Politics and Hispanic Studies at the University of Liverpool, Chemistry at the University of Birmingham, Forensic Science at the University of Central Lancashire, Aerospace Engineering at the University of Leicester, Artist Blacksmithing at Hereford College of Art and English Literature at Bath Spa University.

Headmaster Mr Drew said: “We are incredibly proud of all our Year 13 students. They have worked incredibly hard and remained focused during what has been a very disrupted two years of study due to the pandemic.

"I am delighted to say that the vast majority of our students have secured places at their first or second choice of university.

"I am keen to express my gratitude to our teachers, support staff and parents, who have all played their part in supporting our young people through this vital stage of their education.”

Director of Sixth Form Mrs Dee-Andrew, said: “I would like to wish our Year 13 students a huge congratulations for the time, effort and commitment shown by all of you over the last two years – it has been truly admirable and you can all be very proud.

"The variation of courses and disciplines that our students are going on to study demonstrates the importance we place on helping young people to hone their unique skill sets and to pursue their passions, no matter where they may lie.

"At AW6, we’re really proud of the transferable skills that all of our students leave us with, enabling them to go on to have successful futures in their chosen career pathways.”

