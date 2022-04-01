71 new homes coming to Aylesbury this spring
A further 71 private homes will be available to purchase in Aston Clinton this spring, Shanly Homes has revealed.
Later this month the homebuilder is unveiling a selection of homes designed for families near the Chiltern Hills Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty (AONB).
These new properties are located just outside the centre of Aston Clinton at Little Green, there will be a selection of two, three and four bedroom houses.
Shanly Homes hopes the properties will appeal to a range of people from first-time buyers looking for a starter home, to growing families and downsizers.
Christie Alaimo, sales and marketing director at Shanly Homes, said: “We’re thrilled to bring this collection of new homes to the market at Little Green.
"Many homebuyers crave the rural village lifestyle, but they don’t want to be too far away from amenities.
"Aston Clinton has the best of both worlds – a quiet, rural village setting, but still within reach of the larger town of Aylesbury, and easily commutable to London in less than 45 minutes.
"Those looking to reap the rewards of this fantastic location should register their interest in Little Green as soon as possible.”
The homebuilder is promising each home will be fitted with a contemporary kitchen with integrated appliances including a dishwasher and fridge/freezer.
Primary bedrooms will have en-suite facilities, and fitted wardrobes.
Every home has a turfed rear garden and parking space.
Prizes for the homes are yet to be confirmed, more information on the project can be found online on the Shanly Homes website, or by calling 01494 685825.