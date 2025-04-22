Step into summer with confidence: Discover the benefits of a Medi-Pedi

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

With the warmer months finally here, it's time to swap the boots and trainers for sandals and let your feet breathe. But for many, the thought of baring their feet can cause anxiety and self-consciousness. Cracked heels, fungal nails, hard skin, verruca’s or neglected toes can lead to foot shame—an all-too-common feeling, especially during summer. That’s where the Medi-Pedi at Callen Olive steps in to save the season.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bucks Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Unlike your standard salon pedicure, a Medi-Pedi (medical pedicure) is a professional foot treatment carried out by HCPC-registered podiatrists who are trained to assess, treat, and care for a wide range of foot concerns. It’s safe, sterile, and tailored to your feet’s unique needs, fusing the aesthetic and medical needs of your feet.

A Medi-Pedi is about so much more than making feet look good. It’s about health, hygiene, and confidence. We often see clients who have been hiding their feet for years, and after just one appointment, they leave with a spring in their step—treating themselves to a new pair of sandals.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Taking care of your feet during the summer isn’t just about aesthetics—it’s a form of self-care that impacts your overall health and wellbeing. Our feet take us everywhere, yet they’re often the most neglected part of our bodies. With increased activity, open footwear, and exposure to sun and moisture, feet are especially vulnerable during warmer months.

The Medical Pedicure Everyone’s Talking About This Summer

Addressing hard skin, dry heels, and nail issues helps prevent discomfort and more serious complications. Plus, healthy, happy feet help you move more confidently, enjoy social occasions without embarrassment, and even improve posture and balance. Investing in foot care is a step towards comfort, confidence, and long-term health.

Hard, dry, or cracked skin on the heels can be uncomfortable and even painful. In a Medi-Pedi, we use medical-grade instruments to safely remove calluses and thick skin, restoring softness and smoothness.

Fungal nail infections are stubborn and notoriously difficult to treat without the right approach. Our podiatrists can assess and treat fungal nails, offering guidance on longer-term solutions including Lunula Laser therapy and home care routines.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ingrown nails, thickened toenails, or nails that just don’t sit right can be carefully managed and treated by our skilled team. A Medi-Pedi includes trimming, shaping, and treating nails in a way that prevents discomfort and promotes healthy growth.

For decades many clients tell us their feet have been a source of embarrassment for years. They avoid sandals, hide their feet during intimate moments, or avoid spa days and pool holidays altogether. A Medi-Pedi can be the turning point. You’re not just investing in foot care; you’re investing in confidence and self-worth.

Whether you're heading off to a beach holiday or just want to feel good in flip-flops during the school run, now is the perfect time to treat yourself to a medical pedicure. It’s suitable for everyone, from busy mums juggling work and family life to professionals who are on their feet all day.

A lot of our clients come to us thinking they just need a tidy-up, but once they see the difference in how their feet feel as well as look, they keep coming back. We take the time to educate each client on their foot health, so they leave empowered to look after their feet all year round.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Those with diabetes, circulatory issues, or specific podiatric needs will especially benefit from the clinical aspect of a Medi-Pedi. Unlike cosmetic treatments, our podiatrists understand the risks and tailor the session to protect your health while improving your comfort.

When you come for a Medi-Pedi, you can expect a full foot assessment, followed by a thorough treatment that includes:

Medical-grade cleansing and exfoliation

Safe removal of hard skin and corns

Nail trimming, thinning (if required), and shaping

Cuticle care

Moisturising and massage for circulation support

Finally heated booties to intensify the hydration – ultimately a facial for the feet

We also offer advice on foot and leg care products, nail care routines, and footwear so you can keep your feet in tip-top condition between appointments.

One of our lovely clients, Sarah, a 42-year-old mum of two from Amersham, shared: “I was always embarrassed to go barefoot, even around my kids. After my first Medi-Pedi, I couldn’t believe the change. My feet felt amazing, and I wore sandals on holiday for the first time in years. It’s honestly been life changing."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

At Walk This Way Podiatry, we believe everyone deserves to feel confident in their own skin—and that includes their feet. For further information or to book your Medi-Pedi or find out more, visit the website.

Let us help you step into summer with confidence, comfort, and care.