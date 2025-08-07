Political Opinion: Callum’s Column: Back in the constituency (and getting on with the job)

With Parliament now broken up for the summer, I’ve been spending much more time in our patch.

Already, I’ve visited the North Bucks Down’s Syndrome Group, the Clarendon House Care Home summer fayre, and Maids Moreton Open Gardens – alongside my regular constituency surgeries. Although representing our towns, villages, and city in Westminster is an absolute privilege, it’s making changes locally (and meeting local people) that really gets me up in the morning.

This summer also gives me time to reflect on what we’ve achieved together as communities, and what more I can do to work with you to improve lives. This past year has been one of delivery, and I’ve recently published my first Annual Report, Getting On with the Job, to highlight progress and outline next steps since I was elected in July 2024.

Since becoming your MP, I’ve held over 250 meetings, visits, and events across every corner of our constituency – from Winslow to Westcroft, Stewkley to Bletchley, and Buckingham to Beachampton. This includes 30 constituency surgeries, 15 school visits, conversations with over 50 local businesses, and catch-ups with more than 60 charities and community groups. My team and I have also handled nearly 6,000 pieces of casework, helping people with everything from housing and SEND support to questions on government policies.

I’ve also been fighting for the resources our communities need to thrive, and I’m proud that - among other things - we have secured:

£2.5bn for East West Rail, with Bletchley station now accepting contactless payments

A £500m new hospital for Milton Keynes, due to begin construction in 2027

Funding for five local sports pitches, £2.45m for Bletchley Park, and millions for local schools, including new nursery provision and essential building repairs

A £35.8m boost to Thames Valley Police’s budget to increase police presence in our communities

I’ve also been campaigning hard on local issues, and we’re starting to see real results. After a decade of dither and delay, we finally got the go-ahead for the Lace Hill Health Centre in Buckingham. I’ve launched the Bletchley Investment Taskforce to unlock economic growth, and I’ve been unpacking the scale of flooding in North Buckinghamshire through a waterways survey and a mass mailing to affected homes.

In Westminster, I’ve asked over 300 questions to Ministers on everything from apprenticeships and rural crime to SEND services and NHS waiting lists. I’ve also used my background in finance to push for reforms that help working families, including ISA reform and better financial education.

Nationally, I’ve voted for legislation that delivers real change – from the Renters’ Rights Bill and Employment Rights Bill to record NHS investment and a 6.7% rise in the minimum wage. This is the difference a Labour government makes: we are making changes that directly benefit local people.

There’s still more to do this summer. I’ve started hosting local Meet Your MP events, have plenty of visits to local groups in the diary, and my team is working hard to tackle the ‘fleecehold’ scandal and push for more affordable homes.

If there’s something you’d like to raise with me, please don’t hesitate to get in touch. My email is [email protected]. Similarly, if you’d like me to visit your organisation, charity, or business to discuss how our government can help you, do let me know.

It’s an honour to serve you – and I’m just getting started.

You can read my annual report here: https://www.callumanderson.org.uk/newsandviews/gettingonwiththejob