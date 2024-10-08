COLUMN: Responding to severe weather and flooding

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Our residents have felt the impact of recent heavy rain.

It has been dreadful to see yet more heavy rainfall in recent weeks after all the wet weather last winter and spring. I’m very well aware of the impact it has had on the county. It’s a relief to be experiencing some drier and more settled conditions as I write.

Many areas in Buckinghamshire - like so many parts of the country – have experienced surface water flooding as a result of the recent downpours. The heavy rain caused significant disruption on our road network, and worse, damage to some homes and property. We saw parts of the county that suffer repeat flooding again under water.

When we have these incidents, we are always rightly asked; why does it happen, and what can be done about it? Obviously, it’s quite right that all with responsibilities in this area should be doing everything possible to reduce the risk of flooding and to look at ways to reduce the impact where it frequently occurs.

What can we do as a council? We have certain responsibilities in this area. Of course, we must respond to flooding on the highways and other land we own but we are also strong advocates on behalf of residents to the other public and private bodies involved. We can convene the other bodies involved and carry out flood investigations where further investigation is required.

It’s a complex area, and depending on the cause of a particular flood, the lead agency is often either the relevant water company – if their system isn’t coping with heavy rain (as is the case in Chalfont St Peter) – or the Environment Agency, for flooding related to waterways, like larger rivers and streams. Sometimes it is also local landowners who have key roles in keeping drainage and ditches clear.

None of us can stop the rain and with climate change, heavy and intense periods of rain are likely to become more common. Therefore, it’s important to underline that it’s the homeowner’s responsibility to protect their property from flooding, in the same way as managing fire risk. As a council we, of course, want to do all within our powers to support residents to better manage flood risk.

We have set up a new website: www.befloodready.uk/buckinghamshire which has lots of information on how to make the home more flood resilient to flooding, how to prepare a flood plan, find out what to do after a flood, get advice on insurance and who to contact.

Despite difficult financial times for local government we have also allocated £10.5 million to the council’s Flood Capital Programme over 2025-27, to deliver flood resilience and alleviation projects across Buckinghamshire. We also lead Project Groundwater, which is funded by Defra as part of the £200 million Flood and Coastal Innovation Programmes, managed by the Environment Agency. The project aims to increase engagement with communities in nine high-risk flood areas of the Chiltern Hills and Berkshire Downs, in order to help build understanding and awareness of groundwater flooding and improve resilience.

Sadly, wetter and milder weather looks set to stay, but together we are determined to support our communities to strengthen flood resilience across the whole county, so we are all better able to manage and mitigate the risks.

Martin Tett, Leader, Buckinghamshire Council