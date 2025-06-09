Lately I’ve found myself thinking a lot about opportunities: the ones I’ve had, the ones our young people deserve, and the ones we must continue to create as a nation.

I’ve worked very hard to get to where I am today, but I also know I’ve been fortunate. My mum worked tirelessly to support her son, and she in turn was supported by a Labour government which invested in working class-families like mine. It’s not an exaggeration when I say our lives were fundamentally changed as a result of decent investment into our state schools and the wide range of policies which enabled single parents like my mum to make ends meet.

I saw first-hand the difference having a government on your side makes, and it’s what drove me to get into politics. And looking to the future, my single biggest motivation is that I want others - especially the next generation - to have the same opportunities I’ve had, and more.

Putting a twist on a previous Labour party mantra, I’m focused on “opportunities, opportunities, opportunities”, and this always rings true when I visit schools.

Since I’ve become your MP, I have done my best to drop by as many primaries, secondaries, colleges, and nurseries as I can across our patch, and I always come away energised. The enthusiasm of our local students is nothing short of infectious and is one of the best (if not the best) parts of the job. I know teachers will agree, if you ever need a reason to feel hopeful, spend half an hour in a classroom.

It's why I’m so pleased to see that our government is investing in local educational institutions. In the past month alone, Water Hall Primary has been given extra funding and bespoke support from the Department for Education, MK College has been awarded a £1m grant to become more energy efficient, and Priory Rise School, George Grenville Academy and Bourton Meadow Academy have received much-needed funding for building repairs.

Nationally, free breakfast clubs are being expanded, making sure every child starts the day ready to learn. This is on top of the announcement that up to 500,000 extra children will be eligible for free school meals, with almost 5,000 children eligible in Buckingham and Bletchley. In addition, we’ve seen a £1bn increase in funding to support children with SEND to have the provision they need. I know this is very welcomed news across the towns, villages and city I represent, with SEND arguably being the biggest single issue I receive casework about.

I campaigned on a manifesto which promised to give Britain’s children the best start in life, and this is what we are setting out to do. And alongside a moral imperative to make sure that our young people can be socially mobile and achieve brilliant things, there’s an economic one too…

After all, our young people need to be prepared for the professions and industries of the future. Projects like East West Rail, investment in the Oxford-Cambridge Growth Corridor, and the recent announcement from Universal Studios hold exciting potential – to both create high quality jobs for people growing up here, and to make Buckingham, Bletchley, Tattenhoe, Winslow and the many villages in between generally more prosperous. Opportunities breed success, so to speak.

Looking more broadly, the national economy is turning a corner. We’ve seen the highest growth in the G7 this year, and three new trade deals which will open more doors for businesses and workers alike. I’m particularly pleased to see a version of the ERASMUS programme returning, giving young people access to enriching experiences abroad like I had at university.

Of course, I know there is still a lot more to do, and I will work relentlessly to ensure that the benefits of this progress are felt in day-to-day lives. But the green shoots are there, and we’re working hard to nurture them - so that every person, every child, has the chance to thrive.

So, to come back to where I started, I can assure you that as your MP I will always do my best to make sure you have lots of opportunities. Lots has been done, but there’s still a lot to do.