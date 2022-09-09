Market Square to host Aylesbury’s proclamation of new sovereign on Sunday
The public are invited to attend the reading
People are being welcomed to the proclamation of the new sovereign, His Majesty, The King, Charles III in Aylesbury on Sunday (September 11).
The High Sheriff, Debbie Brock, will read the proclamation at 1pm on the steps of Exhibition Suite at Market Square in the town centre.
The Lord Lieutenant Countess Howe will open the event and invite the High Sheriff to read the Proclamation accession speech.
The High Sheriff will briefly give a speech before reading the Proclamation and at the end she will call for three cheers for His Majesty the King.
Read More
Parking on the day is free in all council-owned car parks and spectators are asked to approach Market Square on foot.
Anyone attending this event can lay flowers or tributes at the temporary memorial next to The Queen Elizabeth II statue in Market Square, positioned next to the steps of Metro Bank.
Those people who cannot attend the reading can watch it live here.
Council-owned car parks across the rest of Buckinghamshire are also free on Sunday so people can attend town and parish Proclamation events at 3.30pm.