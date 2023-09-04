News you can trust since 1832
Motorcyclist dies after collision at roundabout near Haddenham

A man died at the scene
By James Lowson
Published 4th Sep 2023, 09:29 BST
Updated 4th Sep 2023, 09:29 BST

A motorcyclist died after being involved in a collision at a roundabout by a Bucks village.

A man in his 80s died at the scene of a crash at the Pegasus Way roundabout on the A418 Aylesbury Road at around 7.40am yesterday (3 September). He was driving a blue Kawasaki motorcycle.

Thames Valley Police confirmed that the family of the motorcyclist who died at the roundabout near Haddenham, have been informed and are receiving support from specially trained officers.

A man in his 80s died at the scene
Investigating officer PC David Smith, of the Joint Operations Roads Policing Unit, said: “Sadly, a man has died following this collision and our thoughts are with his loved ones.

“We would like to appeal for anyone that witnessed the collision, or saw the motorcycle prior to it, to contact us.

“We would also ask any drivers with a dash-camera who were in the area at the time to check their recordings and let us know if it has captured anything that could help our investigation.

“Get in touch by calling 101 or via our website, quoting reference number 43230394324.”