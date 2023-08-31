News you can trust since 1832
Teenager mugged at knifepoint in Aylesbury Bus Station

One arrest has been made in connection to the incident
By James Lowson
Published 31st Aug 2023, 17:25 BST

A teenager was robbed at knifepoint inside Aylesbury Bus Station on Monday (28 August).

At around 5:30pm on the Bank Holiday Monday, the offender approached a man in his teens, and demanded his phone.

He then showed them the handle of a knife. After taking the phone, the offender left on a bicycle.

Aylesbury Bus StationAylesbury Bus Station
One arrest has been made in connection to the incident. An 18-year-old man from Aylesbury has been arrested for robbery and released on police bail until 13 November 2023.

Investigating officer Detective Constable Emily King, based at Aylesbury police station, said: “I would like to appeal to anybody in the area who may have camera footage, witnessed this or any information regarding this incident, to please get in touch.

“If you would like to report anything further, you can get in touch by either making a report online or by calling 101 quoting reference number 43230385595.

“Alternatively, for 100% anonymity, you can also call the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”