One arrest has been made in connection to the incident

A teenager was robbed at knifepoint inside Aylesbury Bus Station on Monday (28 August).

At around 5:30pm on the Bank Holiday Monday, the offender approached a man in his teens, and demanded his phone.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Bucks Herald within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He then showed them the handle of a knife. After taking the phone, the offender left on a bicycle.

Aylesbury Bus Station

One arrest has been made in connection to the incident. An 18-year-old man from Aylesbury has been arrested for robbery and released on police bail until 13 November 2023.

Investigating officer Detective Constable Emily King, based at Aylesbury police station, said: “I would like to appeal to anybody in the area who may have camera footage, witnessed this or any information regarding this incident, to please get in touch.

“If you would like to report anything further, you can get in touch by either making a report online or by calling 101 quoting reference number 43230385595.