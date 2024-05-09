Missing boy from Aylesbury, 11, found after police appeal
Police officers were concerned for the 11-year-old’s welfare
A missing boy from Aylesbury has been found after a police appeal.
Thames Valley Police has confirmed this morning (9 May), that Matthew, 11, was found.
Last night, a police appeal had been launched asking for the public’s help finding the boy from Aylesbury. At the time police officers were concerned for the youngster’s welfare.
A force spokesperson said this morning: “Matthew was found today and we would like to thank everyone that shared our appeal.”