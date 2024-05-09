Missing boy from Aylesbury, 11, found after police appeal

By James Lowson
Published 9th May 2024, 10:34 BST
Police officers were concerned for the 11-year-old’s welfare

A missing boy from Aylesbury has been found after a police appeal.

Thames Valley Police has confirmed this morning (9 May), that Matthew, 11, was found.

Last night, a police appeal had been launched asking for the public’s help finding the boy from Aylesbury. At the time police officers were concerned for the youngster’s welfare.

A force spokesperson said this morning: “Matthew was found today and we would like to thank everyone that shared our appeal.”