A man has been named and charged by the police in connection with a suspected burglary incident in an Aylesbury Vale town.

Terence Stanger, 57, of Lowndes Way, Winslow, was charged by Thames Valley Police on Tuesday (5 March). He is accused of committing two counts of burglary at a pharmacy in Winslow.

He was formally charged by the police last week

He was previously charged on 27 February in connection to another incident of suspected burglary.

Thames Valley Police has confirmed both charges relate to suspected crimes in Winslow on 27 February and 5 March. Since his arrest, Stanger has been remanded in police custody.

He appeared at High Wycombe Magistrates’ Court on Thursday and pleaded not guilty.