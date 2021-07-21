Met Office issues yellow warning for flooding in Aylesbury Vale this weekend

Thunderstorms hit certain parts of Aylesbury Vale yesterday and now the Met Office is issuing a yellow weather warning for the region this weekend with up to four inches of rain forecast in places.

Whilst lightning mightn't be striking this weekend a weather warning has been issued in anticipation of a deluge of rain.

The warning is slated to start on Saturday (July 24) and run through the entirety of the weekend finishing on Sunday.

It could be a rainy weekend in Aylesbury Vale

The Met Office warning reads as follows: "Heavy rain and thundery showers may lead to flooding and transport disruption in some places over the weekend.

"There is a small chance that homes and businesses could be flooded, causing damage to some buildings.

"Where flooding occurs, there is a slight chance of delays or cancellations to train and bus services.

"Spray and flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures.

"There is a small chance that some communities will become cut off by flooded roads.

"There is a slight chance of power cuts and loss of other services to some homes and businesses."

Currently the Met Office is predicting a 60% chance of rain in Aylesbury on Saturday morning between 7-10am. The Met Office says there is a 40% chance of downpour for the rest of the day until the sun sets.

On Sunday there's a higher chance of rainfall, there's a 60% chance of showers between 7am until 7pm on Sunday.