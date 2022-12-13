Man trapped in van after vehicle ends up in ditch near Buckingham
Bucks Fire & Rescue Service were called to the scene early yesterday morning
By Hannah Richardson
4 hours ago - 1 min read
A man was trapped in his van in a village near Buckingham, after the vehicle left the road and ended up in a ditch early yesterday, Monday.
Firefighters from Buckingham attended the collision involving one vehicle at about 6.15am on Monday December 12.
Advertisement
The van had left the road and ended up in a ditch in Fulwell Road, Westbury.
The firefighters released one man, who was uninjured, from the van and made the scene safe.