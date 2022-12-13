News you can trust since 1832
Man trapped in van after vehicle ends up in ditch near Buckingham

Bucks Fire & Rescue Service were called to the scene early yesterday morning

By Hannah Richardson
4 hours ago - 1 min read

A man was trapped in his van in a village near Buckingham, after the vehicle left the road and ended up in a ditch early yesterday, Monday.

Firefighters from Buckingham attended the collision involving one vehicle at about 6.15am on Monday December 12.

The van had left the road and ended up in a ditch in Fulwell Road, Westbury.

Bucks Fire & Rescue Service
The firefighters released one man, who was uninjured, from the van and made the scene safe.