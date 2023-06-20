News you can trust since 1832
Man in critical condition after van collides with telegraph pole in village near Aylesbury

Police want to hear from a specific witness who assisted the injured man
By James Lowson
Published 20th Jun 2023, 12:05 BST- 1 min read

A man is in critical condition after his Ford Fiesta van collided with a telegraph pole in Buckinghamshire.

Thames Valley Police has confirmed this morning (20 June) that a man in his 40s remains in hospital as a result of the crash which took place in Monks Risborough.

The police force wants to hear from a specific witness who assisted the injured man at the scene.

A man remains in critical condition following the crashA man remains in critical condition following the crash
At 3.10pm last Wednesday (14 June), a blue Ford Fiesta van, collided with a telegraph pole on Cadsden Road, at the junction of Upper Icknield Way.

Investigating officer PC Alex Barton of the Joint Operations Roads Policing Unit, said: “We are appealing for information following this collision in which a man was seriously injured.

“We are appealing specifically for a doctor who came to the victim’s aid to please come forward with any information they have around the incident.

“We would ask anyone who saw the vehicle prior to the collision, or anyone who saw the collision to also please come forward.

“Anyone with information can provide information online or they can call 101 quoting reference 43230261608.”