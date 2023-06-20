Investigation launched after 25-year-old inmate dies at Aylesbury prison

The death of an inmate at Aylesbury prison is set to be investigated by an independent body.

George Emmett, 25, died at the category C prison on 25 May, his death will be investigated by the Prisons and Probation Ombudsman.

A spokesperson for the Ministry of Justice confirmed Emmett’s death to The Bucks Herald.

They said: “George Emmett died at HMP Aylesbury on 25 May 2023. As with all deaths in custody, the Prisons and Probation Ombudsman will investigate.”

No date has been set for a full inquest into what happened at this stage.

Emmett was imprisoned at the age of 18 in 2016 for kidnapping and assaulting a woman whilst using weapons.

He was serving an eight-year sentence for the violent attack he and one other man carried out in London.

Maidstone Crown Court heard how he punched a woman in the face and hit her with a dog chain. Her hands were tied together using duct tape and a sock was stuffed in her mouth, so no one could hear her scream.

Investigating officer Detective Constable Matthew Lincoln said after Emmett’s sentencing: "These are quite possibly the most callous acts of violence I have ever investigated in 15 years as a police officer.