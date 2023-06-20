News you can trust since 1832
Register
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Arctic Monkeys cancel gig days before headlining Glastonbury
Andrew Tate charged with rape and human trafficking
Hundreds of customers frustrated as popular banking app goes down
Boy, 15, dies after getting into difficulty in the sea at Port Talbot
British billionaire named among those missing on Titanic wreck tour
Boris Johnson suffers resounding defeat over ‘Partygate’ report

Investigation launched after 25-year-old inmate dies at Aylesbury prison

He died inside the category C prison last month
By James Lowson
Published 20th Jun 2023, 11:19 BST- 1 min read
Updated 20th Jun 2023, 11:19 BST

The death of an inmate at Aylesbury prison is set to be investigated by an independent body.

George Emmett, 25, died at the category C prison on 25 May, his death will be investigated by the Prisons and Probation Ombudsman.

A spokesperson for the Ministry of Justice confirmed Emmett’s death to The Bucks Herald.

George Emmett died in May 2023George Emmett died in May 2023
George Emmett died in May 2023
Most Popular

They said: “George Emmett died at HMP Aylesbury on 25 May 2023. As with all deaths in custody, the Prisons and Probation Ombudsman will investigate.”

No date has been set for a full inquest into what happened at this stage.

Emmett was imprisoned at the age of 18 in 2016 for kidnapping and assaulting a woman whilst using weapons.

Read More
Missing teenage boy from Aylesbury found, Thames Valley Police confirms

He was serving an eight-year sentence for the violent attack he and one other man carried out in London.

Maidstone Crown Court heard how he punched a woman in the face and hit her with a dog chain. Her hands were tied together using duct tape and a sock was stuffed in her mouth, so no one could hear her scream.

Investigating officer Detective Constable Matthew Lincoln said after Emmett’s sentencing: "These are quite possibly the most callous acts of violence I have ever investigated in 15 years as a police officer.

"It is a truly shocking case in which two men viciously assaulted a woman in an argument over money.”