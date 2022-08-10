Main road closed as firefighters battle cornfield blaze near Buckingham

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bucks Fire & Rescue Service was called at 5.25pm yesterday to the fire in a field off Stratford Road, Foscott, after multiple calls were received by Thames Valley Fire Control Service

At the height of the incident, 11 fire engines and crews were on the scene from Aylesbury, Broughton, Banbury, West Ashland, Newport Pagnell, Bicester and Deddington.

The fire affected two fields of standing corn, measuring around 300m by 250m.

The fire last night at Foscott. Picture by Matthew Baughan

A full road closure was put in place on the A422, managed by Thames Valley Police.

Firefighters were also operating from surrounding roads, and road users were advised to seek alternative routes or prepare for delays.

The firefighters used hose reel jets, beaters, water backpacks and thermal imaging cameras to bring the blaze under control.

The fire from the Stratford Road. Picture by Daniel Hayfield

Firefighters left the scene at around 9.20pm, with overnight re-inspection to check for hotspots.