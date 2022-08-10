Main road closed as firefighters battle cornfield blaze near Buckingham

Bucks Fire & Rescue Service was called at 5.25pm yesterday to the fire in a field off Stratford Road, Foscott, after multiple calls were received by Thames Valley Fire Control Service
At the height of the incident, 11 fire engines and crews were on the scene from Aylesbury, Broughton, Banbury, West Ashland, Newport Pagnell, Bicester and Deddington.
The fire affected two fields of standing corn, measuring around 300m by 250m.
A full road closure was put in place on the A422, managed by Thames Valley Police.
Firefighters were also operating from surrounding roads, and road users were advised to seek alternative routes or prepare for delays.
The firefighters used hose reel jets, beaters, water backpacks and thermal imaging cameras to bring the blaze under control.
Firefighters left the scene at around 9.20pm, with overnight re-inspection to check for hotspots.
Following a re-inspection at 9am today, no further inspections are deemed necessary