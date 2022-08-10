Barn and 100 tonnes of hay and straw destroyed in another major Aylesbury Vale fire

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On Monday night (8 August), Bucks Fire and Rescue Service and additional firefighters from Oxfordshire rushed to a barn fire in Grendon Underwood.

At roughly 10:35pm on Monday at a farm by Main Street four engines were sent to a burning barn.

Monday night's blaze

The fire service estimated the barn was 30m by 20m, it was destroyed in its entirety by the fire.

As well as the barn, 100 tonnes of hay and straw were burnt to a crisp.

The sheer scale of the blaze meant extra enforcements were drafted in from across the county.

Another photo showing the out-of-control fire

Three extra fire engines were sent to the scene by Bucks Fire and Rescue Service.

Firefighters used: hose reel jets, a water shuttle, a small gear, a thermal imaging camera, and hay drags to limit the damage.