'Little library' launched in Aylesbury neighbourhood to serve community readers

Almost 800 libraries have shut nationally in the past decade

By Paris HowellsContributor
Published 21st Apr 2023, 16:44 BST- 1 min read
Updated 21st Apr 2023, 16:44 BST

A new library has opened to serve residents in an Aylesbury neighbourhood.

Almost 800 libraries have shut their doors in Britain over the past decade, leading to a detrimental impact on local communities’ access to free reading material across all ages.

To encourage a love of reading in Aylesbury, local housebuilder Barratt David Wilson Homes has installed a ‘little library’ at its Kingsbrook development on Burcott Lane in preparation for National Share-A-Story Month.

Located outside the Sales and Marketing suite, the little library is a community exchange service designed for readers to borrow or leave a book when passing by. Barratt David Wilson North Thames has installed a number of books in the library to begin the collection, and is encouraging local residents to contribute spare books to increase the breadth of reading material available.

Marc Woolfe, head of sales for Barratt David Wilson North Thames, said: “We strongly believe that everyone should have access to a wide range of reading material, no matter their age or where they live. To make it easy for the local community to obtain new books, we have installed a little library at Kingsbrook. Our self-sustaining little library is completely free for all to use, and we look forward to hearing what stories have been shared together within our community.”

Kingsbrook is one of Aylesbury’s newest developments, since the construction was completed a new primary school has been opened in the neighbourhood, which now has its own parish council.

Homes remain up for sale at the Bucks site.

