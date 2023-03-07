A local housebuilder has donated £200 for the Longwick Church of England Combined School library, to encourage pupils to explore new stories and develop their love for reading.

On World Book Day (Thursday, March 2), pupils welcomed Charlotte Marsden from Miller Homes Southern, which is building the Longwick Chase development on Thame Road, just a short walk from the school.

Charlotte Marsden of Miller Homes Southern said: “Literacy is an important part of the school journey, and we want to help encourage children to enjoy reading while making books accessible to all. Reading is proven to support speech and writing in early years development and is a vital part of a well-rounded education.

Charlotte Marsden of Miller Homes visits Longwick Church of England Combined School for World Book Day

“Supporting the existing local community, as well as the new neighbourhoods we build is a top priority for us and we're pleased to make this donation to Longwick Church of England Combined School to offer more books for local kids to explore and fall in love with.”

Acting headteacher Jade Wakefield said: “It has been fantastic to see our pupils excited about reading and this year’s World Book Day, with some amazing costumes to celebrate the children’s favourite literary characters.

