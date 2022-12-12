'Impressive' eight-year-old Aylesbury pupil wins national road safety competition

An Aylesbury schoolgirl has received national recognition triumphing in a competition promoting road safety.

Eight-year-old, Jenna Marie-Bell Hambrook, a pupil at St Louis Catholic School in Aylesbury has won a national competition run by Recognition Express to design a banner to help keep herself and fellow pupils safe on roads during the long winter months.

As part of its support for Brake, the road safety charity, every year the promotional products, badges and school uniform specialist invites primary schoolchildren to take part in a road safety poster competition during Road Safety Week.

Eight year old Jenna Marie-Bell Hambrook with her award winning road safety banner

This year, Recognition Express invited 4-11 year olds to design a road safety banner based on this year’s Road Safety Week theme Safe Roads for All.

She was given a personalised trophy along with a large-scale printed banner featuring her design, which will be displayed outside St Louis School this winter.

Andy Lian, director of Recognition Express South Bucks, said: “I was really impressed by Jenna’s work. ‘Road Safety Week aims to inspire thousands of schools, organisations and communities to take action and promote road safety awareness it is a privilege to be involved.

"Our competition is a fantastic opportunity to engage primary school children and help establish good road safety sense for years to come.”

Laura Challis, corporate fundraising manager at Brake, said: “Road Safety Week is our biggest annual campaign and it’s always inspiring to see people take part in so many different ways to raise awareness of key road safety issues and shout out for everyone’s right to make safe and healthy journeys.

