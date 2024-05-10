Hundreds of buildings in Buckinghamshire still believed to contain asbestos despite increased removals

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A number of council buildings in Buckinghamshire are still likely to have asbestos in them, according to new findings.

A Freedom of Information request has revealed that asbestos was removed from 25 council owned buildings in the area.

But earlier findings have shown that 712 buildings in Buckinghamshire still contain the hazardous surface.

A new report from the law firm Irwin Mitchell has found that a majority of removals were made in Buckinghamshire schools. The 25 removals was the fourth highest mark from authorities that released data.

A photo of asbestos removal preparation used illustrative purposes (Photo by Tobias SCHWARZ / AFP) (Photo by TOBIAS SCHWARZ/AFP via Getty Images)

Data released by the company last year covered the financial years 2017/18 to 2021/22, and showed that 712 buildings had asbestos in Buckinghamshire.

The 25 removals authorised by the council is likely an improvement from previous years. Irwin Mitchell found that across the UK 258 asbestos clearances were conducted in 12 months, in the five years prior 291 removals were undertaken.

Irwin Mitchell is cautiously welcoming the improvement, but calling for more to be done. As the law firm notes asbestos exposure can lead to developing mesothelioma, an incurable cancer of the lining of the lungs or abdomen, or chronic and progressive lung diseases such as asbestosis.

Irwin Mitchell is calling on the Government to re-think its previous rejection of the 40 year deadline to remove the harmful substance from public areas.

Guy Darlaston, an asbestos and occupational disease lawyer, said: “Our research last year highlighted how asbestos continues to pose a very real risk across the UK, not only to those working in industrial settings, but also in buildings used regularly by members of the public and public sector employees.

“Through our work, we’re sadly all too familiar with the devastating impact that asbestos can have. We remain deeply concerned that enough isn’t being done to eradicate the harmful substance from these buildings.

“Schools continue to be one of the main areas affected, and it’s incredibly worrying that children may be coming into contact with asbestos as they are particularly susceptible. Whilst we welcome the councils’ recent efforts, with a large percentage of last year’s removals involving schools, there are still far too many buildings containing the material which, once disturbed or requiring reparatory work, can become highly dangerous.