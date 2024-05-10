One Aylesbury route included Bucks Council's full list of roadworks for upcoming week

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

One Aylesbury road has been included in the full works list released by the council today (10 May).

Bucks Council has released its full list of planned improvement works for the week beginning 13 May.

Included in the council’s fill list, which does not include closures implemented by utility companies, is roadworks on Picasso Place.

Starting on Monday (13 May), workers will be installing a new cycle way along the Aylesbury road.

Lots of road improvement work is planned

Here is the full list released by the council:

Conventional Resurfacing Works

-Frith Hill, South Heath (Monday 13 May to Tuesday 21 May)

Conventional resurfacing works using a road closure. In operation between Monday and Friday 7am and 7pm.

A number of roadworks have been authorised this week, photo from David Davies PA Images

Surface Dressing Preparatory Works

-Bletchley Road, Drayton Parslow (Monday 13 May to Friday 17 May)

Surface dressing preparatory works using two-way temporary traffic lights. In operation between Monday and Friday 9:30am and 3:30pm.

Plane & Patch Works

-Deep Mill Lane, Little Kingshill (Monday 13 May to Friday 17 May)

Plane and patch resurfacing works using a road closure. In operation between Monday and Friday 7am and 5pm.

-Blenheim Road, High Wycombe (Monday 13 May to Friday 17 May)

Plane and patch resurfacing works using a road closure. In operation between Monday and Friday 8pm and 6am.

Footway Reconstruction

-The Parade, Bourne End (Tuesday 7 May to Tuesday 4 June)

Footway reconstruction works using a footpath closure. In operation between Monday and Friday 9:30am and 3:30pm.

Street Lighting Works

-Various locations – upgrade of LED lanterns

-Various locations – upgrade of illuminated signs and bollards (located on central traffic islands and roundabouts)

-Various locations – upgrade of damaged street lighting columns and removal or damaged stumps

-Belisha Beacons – various locations – upgrade, improvement and re-instatement of beacons, lanterns and posts

-School wig wag units – various locations – upgrade of existing flashing units to Bluetooth technology enabled and corrections / reinstatements to advanced warning signs

Structures Works

-Berry Hill Footbridge Replacement, Near Mill Lane, Taplow – (Tuesday 7 May to Friday 14 June)

Footbridge replacement works along Mill Lane (Mill Lane Bridge Section) using a 24/7 road closure as well as localised parking restrictions.

Active Travel Works

-Picasso Place, Aylesbury (Monday 13 May to Friday 7 June)

Raised table and cycleway installation using give and take traffic management. In operation between Monday and Friday 8am and to 4:30pm.

Traffic Calming Works

-London Road, Aston Clinton (Tuesday 2 April to Tuesday 20 August)