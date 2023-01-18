Housebuilder teams up with Aylesbury football club funding youngsters' kits

Community team, Stoke Mandeville Football Under 11s is proud to announce a brand-new sponsorship deal with local housebuilder Dandara, who is building The Grove development in Haddenham.

The partnership will see the club receive £850 from Dandara which will go towards branded kits for all the players as well as going a long way in helping the club to continue providing children of all ages and abilities the opportunity to play football.

Advertisement

The Stoke Mandeville team in their new kits

Scott Barlow, Manager of Stoke Mandeville Football Under 11s, said “Since we launched in 2018, we have gone from strength to strength, giving the local community a place to come and have the freedom to play. It’s the support of businesses like Dandara that allows us to maintain our operations and be the community hub for young football players.

“All our members are passionate and enthusiastic about the sport, and I know that the Under 11s will be thrilled with their new kits, wearing them with great pride on and off the pitch, so a big thank you to Dandara for its very generous donation.”

Advertisement

Rachel Lindop, head of sales for Dandara, said: “Stoke Mandeville Football FC is a hugely respected club in the area, and we are thrilled to be able to support what is a great sports facility for the village. It’s initiatives like this that play a huge role within communities and as a local developer in the area, Dandara is committed to helping maintain these vital resources so many people benefit from.”

Dandara’s new development, The Grove, is located only six miles from Stoke Mandeville FC and is where a collection of three-bedroom homes are available. Prices start at £435,000 for a three-bedroom semi-detached home with single garage and driveway parking.

Advertisement

To find out more about The Grove or Dandara, call 01844 700 971 or visit the company’s website here.

A show home was opened at the development last month to allow would-be buyers to get a closer look at the properties on offer.

Advertisement