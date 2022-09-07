News you can trust since 1832
House in Buckingham badly damaged after fire breaks out in airing cupboard

The upstairs of a house in Buckingham was badly damaged by fire and smoke, after a fire broke out in an airing cupboard.

By Hannah Richardson
Wednesday, 7th September 2022, 11:33 am
Updated Wednesday, 7th September 2022, 11:33 am

Bucks Fire & Rescue Service was called to a two-storey house in Holton Road, off Moreton Road, at 12.10pm on Sunday, September 4.

Fire engines and and crews from Buckingham and Newport Pagnell attended, along with an officer.

The fire was in an airing cupboard on the first floor.

Bucks Fire and Rescue Service

The firefighters used breathing apparatus, a hose reel jet and a thermal imaging camera to extinguish the blaze.

The first floor of the house was 70 per cent damaged by fire and 100 per cent damaged by smoke.

The ground floor was about 10 per cent damaged by smoke and water.

