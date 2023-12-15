Historic Boxing Day running event returns to Aylesbury after extended hiatus

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A popular running event returns to Aylesbury this Christmas after a Covid-enforced break.

First held in 1939 and hosted by the Vale of Aylesbury Athletic Club, this year sees the return, after Covid, of these popular town centre races. Bright and early on Boxing Day morning, the 5k race is open to everyone, serious runners and amateurs alike, who fancy running off some of their festive indulgences. With the Junior Race giving younger members of the family chance to join in the fun too! And if you don’t fancy taking part, come along and cheer on the runners.

5K RACE

Boxing Day 5k Race

Entries are open to club members, athletes from other clubs and any other enthusiastic runners who fancy a go. Minimum age for entry into the 5k race is 12 years. The 5k race comprises of one lap of the Market Square followed by two laps of Aylesbury Town Centre, on a combination of public roads and footpaths. The race will finish in the High Street. The route will be clearly marked and marshalled. All finishers will receive a commemorative medal and additional prizes are also awarded. Race Prizes will be presented at approximately 11:00am.

5k race – The race will start in the Market Square at 9:45am.

JUNIORS FUN RACE

A fast and fun race for children under 12 years of age (minimum 4 years, younger children will need to be accompanied by an adult). Two laps of a new course, which starts at the Clock Tower in Market Square and includes both Market and Kingsbury Square. The course is approximately 800 metres, and the route will be marshalled with a senior lead runner for juniors to follow, The finish line is on the High Street. All finishers receive a medal.

Junior Race – The race will start at 9.25am.

Race HQ on the day - This year we are using Aylesbury Methodist Church, Buckingham Street, Aylesbury, Buckinghamshire HP20 2NQ. It will be open for registration and Race number collection from 8.15am.

For more information and entry details for both races, please visit the Vale of Aylesbury Athletic Club’s website: