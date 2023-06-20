Great Missenden is the most stylish place to live in Buckinghamshire, according to a new survey.The pretty village was the highest rated location in the county in a list of the UK’s most stylish places by online store Furniturebox.

In second place was Long Crendon, Fingest was third, Aston Clinton was fourth, and Beaconsfield was fifth.

Locations were ranked according to the beauty of the buildings, the stunning scenery and their popularity with artists and as a filming location.

Great Missenden

Furniturebox polled 5,000 people with panels in each county including Bucks.

Great Missenden came 37th on the national list which was topped by Lavenham in Suffolk.

With Morpeth in Northumberland and Selborne in Hampshire coming in second and third place respectively.

Other high scoring areas were richmond in North Yorkshire, Nuneham County in Oxfordshire and Port Isaac in Cornwall.

It lies in the heart of the Chilterns Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty, with its rolling hills, beech woodlands and historic character.

A Furniturebox spokesperson said: “Great Missenden is the most stylish place to live in Buckinghamshire.

“Any of the Bucks locations voted by residents would have been worthy winners and show why it is such a stylish county, loved by artists, film-makers and tourists from all over the world.

“What is interesting is how many of the most stylish locations were not the most affluent places in their locality.

“Good style can be achieved whatever your budget and what marks out Bucks' most stylish places is how they all have a timeless quality achieved over generations by the stylish people living there.

“That same sense of style is true with furniture and having a good eye for the right piece for your home is far more important than how much money you have to spend.”

