Parents rate Aylesbury nursery among the Top 20 nurseries in South East

Children with early years staff at Beech Green Nursery

The top twenty nurseries in South East England have received an award from the leading day nurseries reviews site, daynurseries.co.uk, with the award based on the nursery’s reviews from the children’s families and carers.

The nurseries were rated on overall standard, facilities and outside space, learning, resources and equipment and ICT, care, activities, staff, food and nutrition, management, cleanliness, safeguarding as well as value for money.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The daynurseries.co.uk Top 20 Nursery Awards 2023 recognises 20 of the top rated nurseries in each region of the UK based on reviews from parents/individuals responsible for a child. There are over 14,000 nurseries in the UK, with over 400,000 people working in the childcare sector. Around one million children in the UK attend a nursery.

Amanda Hopkins, reviews manager of daynurseries.co.uk, said: “We would like to congratulate Beech Green Day Nursery on being rated by parents as a top nursery in South East England! Being chosen as one of the best nurseries in the UK by family and carers of children that attend the setting is a huge achievement.

“Our award is recognition from parents and carers that this nursery is offering their children a high standard of care and a stimulating environment, which will hopefully help create strong self-esteem and a lifelong love of learning.

“We hope these awards give parents that much needed guidance in choosing the right nursery for their child.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

The awards are based on the review score as of 28 April 2023. The awards are based on almost 60,000 reviews received between 29 April 2021 and 28 April 2023 from parents, relatives and guardians of children who attend the nurseries.

Amie Clough, Nursery Manager at Beech Green Day Nursery, said: “We are delighted to announce that Beech Green Day Nursery has been recognised as one of the Top 20 Nurseries in South East England.

"This award holds special significance for us as it is a direct result of the reviews shared by parents, caregivers, families, and friends. It is a true reflection of the exceptional quality of our nursery and the dedication of our entire team.

“We would like to send thanks to all those who took the time to share their thoughts and feedback in reviews. The strong relationships we have with our parents and families are invaluable to us, and your kind words mean the world. Thank you for your ongoing support and trust.”

To see Beech Green Day Nursery reviews visit the website.