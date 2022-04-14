Firefighters tackle blaze in back of lorry on Aylesbury Vale village road
Firefighters were called to a fire in the rear compartment of a lorry on an Aylesbury Vale village road yesterday, Wednesday.
By Hannah Richardson
Thursday, 14th April 2022, 4:09 pm
Two fire crews from West Ashland attended the scene on Cooks Lane, Mursley, at about 8.25am on Wednesday, April 13.
The contents of the rear compartment were emptied to enable the firefighters to extinguish the fire.
This was done using a hose reel jet and a thermal imaging camera.
