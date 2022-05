A vehicle caught fire on Waddesdon High Street at roughly 9am, the fire service reports.

Bucks Fire and Rescue Service sent one fire engine to the scene.

When the emergency responders arrived, the fire had already gone out, the firefighters assessed that the blaze came from the exhaust system.

The fire was reported yesterday morning