Firefighters remove dangerous loose tile from roof in Buckingham
Bucks Fire & Rescue Service attended the call-out
Wednesday, 23rd February 2022, 11:58 am
Updated
Wednesday, 23rd February 2022, 12:00 pm
Firefighters from Bucks Fire & Rescue were called to Buckingham on Monday, after a ridge tile became loose on a roof.
A fire engine from Buckingham attended the property on Bourton Road at about 3.15pm on Monday, February 21.
The firefighters used a short extension ladder and a reach pole to remove the loose ridge tile from the roof of the building.