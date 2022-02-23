Firefighters remove dangerous loose tile from roof in Buckingham

Bucks Fire & Rescue Service attended the call-out

By Hannah Richardson
Wednesday, 23rd February 2022, 11:58 am
Wednesday, 23rd February 2022, 12:00 pm

Firefighters from Bucks Fire & Rescue were called to Buckingham on Monday, after a ridge tile became loose on a roof.

A fire engine from Buckingham attended the property on Bourton Road at about 3.15pm on Monday, February 21.

The firefighters used a short extension ladder and a reach pole to remove the loose ridge tile from the roof of the building.

