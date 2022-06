A crew from Buckingham Fire Station were called out to Threads Lane, on Lace Hill, at about 10.30am on Friday, June 17, after a boy became locked in a car.

The firefighters released the boy, who was uninjured.

All of the current safety advice and information from Bucks Fire & Rescue can be found on its Safety Advice Hub, with the information arranged into topics to make navigation easier.