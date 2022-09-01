News you can trust since 1832
Firefighters called as tree fire spreads to shed near Buckingham

Multiple people called the fire service, after a tree caught fire in Tingewick last night, affecting a nearby shed.

By Hannah Richardson
Thursday, 1st September 2022, 12:00 pm

A fire crew from Buckingham attended the scene in Main Street, Tingewick, at about 8.40pm on Wednesday, August 31.

Thames Valley Fire Control received multiple calls.

The firefighters used one hose reel and a thermal imaging camera to ensure the fire was put out.

Bucks Fire & Rescue Service

A nearby shed showed signs of smoldering from the fire.

