Firefighters called after lightning strikes house in Buckingham
Firefighters were called out in the small hours of yesterday morning, after a lightning strike damaged the electric circuits at a house in Buckingham.
By Hannah Richardson
Tuesday, 6th September 2022, 10:27 am
A crew from Buckingham Fire Station attended the house in Embleton Way at about 1am on Monday, September 5.
The lightning strike had affected multiple outlets within the house and damaged the electric circuits.
The firefighters used a thermal imaging camera and isolated the electrical consumer unit to make the house safe, before leaving the incident in the hands of the occupants.