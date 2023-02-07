News you can trust since 1832
False alarm behind large emergency response at Aylesbury care facility, says fire service

Witnesses said they saw three fire engines outside the property

By James Lowson
2 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 7th Feb 2023, 5:45pm

Bucks Fire and Rescue Service has said that yesterday’s (6 February) incident outside an Aylesbury care facility was a false alarm.

Three fire engines were spotted outside The Elms in the Elmhurst area of Aylesbury yesterday evening.

The Elms in Aylesbury
Witnesses informed The Bucks Herald that three vehicles were seen rushing to the building on Verwood Road.

But Bucks Fire and Rescue Service has told The Herald today that it was a false alarm.

Firefighters were not required to carry out any actions over and above initial safety precautions, the service says.

A crowd gather outside the home, but an evacuation was not required on this occasion.

