False alarm behind large emergency response at Aylesbury care facility, says fire service

Bucks Fire and Rescue Service has said that yesterday’s (6 February) incident outside an Aylesbury care facility was a false alarm.

Three fire engines were spotted outside The Elms in the Elmhurst area of Aylesbury yesterday evening.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Read more: Large firefighter presence outside Aylesbury care home this evening

The Elms in Aylesbury

Witnesses informed The Bucks Herald that three vehicles were seen rushing to the building on Verwood Road.

But Bucks Fire and Rescue Service has told The Herald today that it was a false alarm.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Firefighters were not required to carry out any actions over and above initial safety precautions, the service says.