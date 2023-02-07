False alarm behind large emergency response at Aylesbury care facility, says fire service
Witnesses said they saw three fire engines outside the property
Bucks Fire and Rescue Service has said that yesterday’s (6 February) incident outside an Aylesbury care facility was a false alarm.
Three fire engines were spotted outside The Elms in the Elmhurst area of Aylesbury yesterday evening.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Read more: Large firefighter presence outside Aylesbury care home this evening
Witnesses informed The Bucks Herald that three vehicles were seen rushing to the building on Verwood Road.
But Bucks Fire and Rescue Service has told The Herald today that it was a false alarm.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Firefighters were not required to carry out any actions over and above initial safety precautions, the service says.
A crowd gather outside the home, but an evacuation was not required on this occasion.