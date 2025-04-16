Villagers in Aylesbury Vale campaign to block new development after large population rise

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Villagers living near Aylesbury are campaigning to block a new housing application submitted to Bucks Council.

An application for nine new homes to be constructed on land off Chapel Drive in Aston Clinton has drawn fierce opposition from some locals.

According to campaigners, before Bucks Council removed the ability for residents to comment on planning applications, 108 people spoke out against the potential housing site.

Laxton Properties Ltd wants to construct the nine homes in a cul-de-sac arrangement with two of the nine homes meeting the Government’s affordable criteria. Overall, the new development would include four three-bedroom properties, two four-bedroom dwellings, and three five-bedroom houses.

Campaigners claim the village is overloaded

Aston Clinton residents, who have set up banners asking for support in opposing the scheme, believe the area’s recent population increase is affecting the community and wildlife in the region. They have highlighted a 40% increase in housing in the last decade.

Aston Clinton Parish Council has objected to the development stating that it is allocated for land, which sits outside its settlement boundary. The council has also said the proposals breach the area's neighbourhood plan, which states new development’s should not exceed five homes. The council clerk also raised concerns with traffic flow within the neighbourhood, considering the new residents would be reliant on access through the Chapel Drive estate.

However, a highways officer has said: “The proposed development is sustainably located for access to a range of services and facilities by walking, cycling, and public transport.”

The developer is aware that its scheme does not within the village’s plan, but counters by stating the neighbourhood plan was designed prior to the launch of Bucks Council’s Vale of Aylesbury Development Plan, to build tens of thousands of homes within Aylesbury Vale in the next 20 years.

The land earmarked for development

Campaigners believe the roads through the village are in dire state and multiple species of birds, animals and the local Chilterns countryside itself are under threat.

While villagers have objected to this specific development, there is concern around other housing proposals that could further alter the character of Aston Clinton.

A public consultation period has concluded on a 75-home project by Weston Road, and in nearby Buckland, a 190-home neighbourhood has been discussed by developers and the village’s parish council.

A resident said: “This matter is of crucial importance for the future of Aston Clinton and its community. Lining developers’ pockets seems to be taking precedence over public wellbeing – rapidly decreasing green spaces needed for villagers’ health and wellbeing. Are we meant to be getting into our cars to be able to access green areas to go for walks? Because that is what’s going to happen if more precious countryside is lost.”

Campaigners have highlighted a comment from Natural England saying: “This development would have an adverse impact on the integrity of the Chilterns Beechwoods Special Area of Conservation.”

Objectors claim the project will damage the access road which acts as a vital link for species between the watercourse, hedgerows and the area’s pond.

Villagers also noted that the chair of Aston Clinton School and representatives from not-for-profit organisation, the Chiltern Society also objected to the proposals.