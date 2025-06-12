Stables demolition on Green Belt land in Bucks hamlet rejected by council

Plans to demolish and rebuild a stable block in Whelpley Hill near Chesham have been refused by Buckinghamshire Council.

This is just one of the many applications considered by Buckinghamshire Council during the past seven days.

To view more details for each application, go to the council’s planning portal with the reference number attached.

Demolition of existing stable block and erection of replacement stable block, consisting of 7 x stable stalls, tack room and hay store with associated hardstanding | Land at Grove Lane, Whelpley Hill, Chesham (PL/25/0964/FA)

The application, submitted by Mr James Smith and represented by ET Planning, sought permission to replace an existing stable block on land at Grove Lane with a new facility comprising seven stables, a tack room, hay store, and associated hardstanding.

However, planning officers rejected the proposal, citing concerns over its scale and its impact on the surrounding Green Belt.

Further issues were raised around biodiversity. While a native hedgerow and thirteen trees were proposed to achieve ecological net gain, the plans lacked specific details about planting locations, making it impossible to assess the true environmental impact.

The applicant’s supporting statement argued the proposal was in line with planning policy and would not negatively affect the character of the area. Despite this, the council concluded that the scheme did not comply with the Chiltern Local Plan or national Green Belt policy.

Installation of new 3.5 metre high fence at back of club house enclosing additional 12 square metres to enlarge children’s short tennis court | Tennis Courts, Wooburn Park, Town Lane, Wooburn Green (25/06016/FUL)

Wooburn Park Lawn Tennis Club has applied to install a 3.5-metre-high fence behind its clubhouse, enclosing an extra 12 square metres to improve the children’s short tennis court.

The extension would provide a 1.2-metre run-off area, addressing current safety concerns, and allow for Pickleball use.

The land, currently scrub, is leased from the Parish Council, which supports the plan. Parking at the adjacent public car park will remain unaffected.

Certificate of lawfulness for proposed single storey extension to existing outbuilding/annexe | Woodlands Cottage, Ibstone Road, Ibstone (25/05978/CLP)

Buckinghamshire Council refused the certificate of lawfulness the for proposed single-storey extension to an existing annexe at property in Ibstone Road.

The applicant, Mr Simon Everitt, sought to extend the annexe—used as part of the main dwelling for over five years—within permitted development rights.

Plans submitted by agent Perioli Man Architects showed the extension would be less than three metres long and include a section 2.5 metres high within two metres of the boundary.

However, the council ruled the proposal did not qualify as permitted development.