Snowdrop saviours and community gardeners enhance Buckingham's green spaces

Do you have some daffodil or hyacinth bulbs on your windowsill that have finished flowering, that you’d like to ‘release into the wild’ of Buckingham’s parks?

Buckingham Town Council has launched some new guidelines on community gardening, to help people wishing to rehome plants and bulbs into Buckingham’s parks and green spaces.

One family has already transplanted hundreds of snowdrop bulbs which were due to be destroyed by HS2 bulldozers, and planted them around Buckingham’s Holocaust Memorial Stone and in the woodland areas of Bourton Park.

Sue Cole and her grandson Kit plant snowdrops around the Holocaust Memorial Stone

Other volunteers tend small areas of planting across the town, providing small gardens and green spaces for other residents to enjoy.

For any other Buckingham residents who are keen to create small community gardens or vegetable plots, the new Community Gardening Guidance document gives advice on how this can be achieved.

Councillor Warren Whyte, chair of the town council's Environment Committee, said: “This new community gardening initiative is an excellent way to help turn some of our forgotten corners of public land into buzzing community gardens.

"If you're a keen gardener and know a specific bit of land that could be enhanced, do get in touch with the town council.”